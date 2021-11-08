Sheffield Wednesday fans fire back at Ryan Lowe's ‘flat’ Hillsborough crowd comments

Sheffield Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Plymouth Argyle was far from a classic on and off the pitch, with thousands of Owls fans choosing to take the afternoon off in a perfect storm of an altered lunchtime kick-off, an uninspiring tie and the fact the clash was shown live on TV.

Just over 7,000 supporters filed into S6 for the match, leaving former Owls favourite Ryan Lowe to admit he felt a little disappointed with a ‘flat’ atmosphere at his former ground and that he’d expected ‘20,000 at least’.

A number of Wednesday fans have taken to social media to respond to the comments, with one supporter suggesting Lowe’s comments were ‘naive’.

Here’s a flavour of what was said..

@MattSummerhill: Can understand even at £10 a pop. Terrible KO time, expecting a reserve line up, £10 still important to lots, mainstream TV, team we play in L1 - it had very little going for it as a game

@fleabagscrown: It’s 12 o’clock cup game and it’s on itv, people have to pay Chansiri’s league one game prices every other week so you cannot blame them whatsoever for not attending in mass

@AndyPH24: He’s naive to think 20,000. attendance was poor though, I got there an hour before kickoff and thought I’d got wrong day. God knows what it’ll be on Tuesday

@SW18_67FC: FA cup has lost it’s magic! LG1 standard game, both teams focused on the league. Crap KO time. We are playing rubbish. Cold! Fans losing interest in football as a whole.

@matttheowl: Yeah some of us have to pay to attend and aren’t fortunate enough to get paid to go! You might also have noticed that a huge chunk of the population are struggling to keep the heating on and pay for food, so maybe wind your neck in ey

@StevieWotsa: In all fairness he was probably remembering the time when he was a player for wednesday.

@benridley10: Possibly the worst home tie we could have got, on TV and on a Sunday morning. A lot won't have even watched it on TV never mind paying to go

@RobertEBonser: I was there and it was a strange atmosphere, answer , make it cheaper , £5.00 per ticket but most importantly don’t put it on terrestrial TV on a Sunday lunchtime !!!!

@willorwillnot88: Alot of us travel up. Game on TV after a long week makes it hard to justify travelling and spending 60/70 on fuel food and ticket when I can see it for free at home. Especially playing a team from the same league