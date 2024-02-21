Sheffield Wednesday fans do it again as sellout confirmed for huge Owls relegation clash
Wednesdayites have done their bit all season following the Owls as they fill up away ends around the country, so it's no surprise to see them fill up the away end at Rotherham in one of the few matches in which they're actually expected to get a result.
Danny Röhl's side have have had a good couple of results against the likes of Birmingham City and Millwall in the Championship in recent weeks in order to give themselves a fighting chance of staying up in the second tier, and with games against Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle on the horizon they're in a position to try and climb out of of the relegation zone. And the fans will be there to cheer them on.
A statement from the club said, "Tickets for the Owls’ short trip to Rotherham early next month have sold out. Wednesday head to the New York Stadium on Saturday 2 March (3:00pm) and will be backed by 2,115 visiting supporters."
The Owls are currently 10 points clear of Rotherham at the bottom of the Championship table, and victory for the Owls in this clash is one of the few results that is almost expected for Röhl's outfit.