Not too many Sheffield Wednesday fans will get to make the trip down to Luton Town in their Championship clash later this month.

The Owls take on Luton on September 21st for a 3pm kick off at Kenilworth Road that will be the first meeting of the two since the season Wednesday were relegated from the second tier of English football.

Only 1,344 tickets have been allocated to the away supporters for the game as Danny Röhl’s side look to get back to winning ways on the road, with their two away games in the league this season having ended in heavy defeats to Sunderland and Millwall. The Hatters, having only just been relegated from the Premier League, are unlikely to be an easier opponent.

Tickets for Wednesdayites will go on general sale on September 9th, however they’re unlikely to reach that point after going on sale at 9am this morning to season ticket holders with 780 or more ticket priority points - it’s expected to be another away end sell out from the Owls despite their recent run of form.

It’s also not been a particularly happy hunting ground for the Owls over the years, winning just one of their last nine trips to Luton, in fact they’ve only won three of their last 18 meetings in general - home or away - going back to 1989. Röhl will be desperate to try and change that on their upcoming trip.

Before that game, though, there is a home game against Queens Park Rangers to come as well as a trip to Blackpool in the Carabao Cup, both of which offer Wednesday a chance to get back on track after a difficult few weeks.