Sheffield Wednesday fans discover allocation for post-deadline Millwall trip
Wednesdayites have sold out both of the away ends that they’ve been part of so far this season, against Hull City and Sunderland, and have also filled their capacity for the Carabao Cup second round against Grimsby Town, and the same is expected when they travel to the capital on August 31st.
The game takes place the day after the transfer window closes, meaning that it may be a chance to get a first glance at any new recruits that come through the door after the Grimsby clash, however just 2,000 Owls fans will be able to get visit the Den for the encounter - with the Lions giving Wednesday the upper tier in Bermondsey.
Full priced tickets for adults are priced at £30 and will first go on sale tomorrow (August 22) at 9am, and they’re unlikely to reach general sale when that is due to start on August 27th.
Wednesday won their last trip to the Den - a 2-0 victory back in February as they plotted their course towards a great escape in the Championship - and they’d love a similar result this time around.
Before that, though, the Owls have a big game coming up on Friday night when they play host to Leeds United at Hillsborough in front of what is set to be a bumper crowd in S6, with Danny Röhl’s side desperate to bounce back from the difficult result at Sunderland this past weekend.
