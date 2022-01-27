The Australian midfielder, who signed for the Owls in the summer of 2019, is a key man when available and a regular inclusion when it comes to stat-compiled ‘team of the week’ sides across the entirety of League One.

But his contract is up in the summer and injury issues have dogged his time in South Yorkshire. Darren Moore has suggested conversations over Luongo’s future will only take place in the coming weeks, saying:

“Mass just wants to get back to playing football to a level and playing his consistent best. We know the qualities that Mass has. We just want him to do it over a consistent part of it and then we can all have a look.”

Massimo Luongo's current Sheffield Wednesday contract runs until the end of the season.

It’s prompted keen debate among Wednesdayites. Here are a handful of the responses received on social media..

@HatScarfShirt: Great player, and if fit can play a huge part. Suspect he knows he could get a mid-table championship team and given his injuries settle for a bit part there rather than a bit part here.

@mark42swfc: If he gets through the ridiculous upcoming schedule of 29th Jan - 1st March then I'd offer him a 12 month extension definitely, he's the main reason we're still in with a chance of the top 6

@mattlee2112: Worth the risk he’s not always going to be injured and already proven what a game changer he is. Letting him go for free would be another nail the coffin of any hope for this squad for me.

@willorwillnot88: No point paying people to be injured. Best player in his role by miles in this league but we need it for 35+games a season not 10

@gillyno9_gill: Think the general feeling he is a good player but do worry about his fitness and also prone to the odd suspension. Real tough call as he won’t be on peanuts either

@Bennett4598_: As long as CDM is prioritised if he leaves. The lack of a solid alternative over the years is what makes our defence make so many errors as it's constant pressure through the middle of the pitch

@hackabusi: Needs to prove fitness because he's a very good player especially at this level .. but cant be offering contracts out to players that spend more time in injury room then on pitch

@ashkitson1867: Best player in this league by far. Even if can get 20 games out of him we give him an extension

@NigelWi51585735: I guess the stats don't lie and he's been unavailable so often. This is where the medical professionals should earn their money and advise the club...is he prone or has just been unlucky. If fit then as we all know he is a certainty to be in the match day team/squad.

@ChopperE1998: Mass wont be here next year. Either gets injured more and we decide against it or he stays fit, performs well and gets a Championship move.

@AdampJen: Luongo & Iorfa both no brainier signings as long as we arnt relaying on them for 30+ games a season. If adequate back up/competition is brought in their positions we’d be daft not try and keep them. Both championship quality.

@LbRudyard: I think it’s a difficult one, on the one hand he’s arguably the best player at the club when he’s fit. But his injury record at S6 is appalling-not that that’s his fault. Can’t imagine wages will be low either, personally I’d wait to see if he can get a consistent run of games.

@Jordrl66: If he wants to stay give him a short term deal. Personally think he will go back and play in Oz once his deal is done with us.