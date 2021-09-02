Sheffield Wednesday fans continue to do their bit ahead of longest trip of the season

But that’s the timeframe 1,700 Sheffield Wednesday supporters are looking at spending in the car later this month after their longest away trip of the season sold out well ahead of time.

The Owls will take on Plymouth Argyle, who are led by former Wednesday striker Ryan Lowe, and will hope to continue a run of form that has seen them rise to second in the early stages table.

In three away matches so far Darren Moore’s men have drawn at Charlton Athletic, beaten Rotherham United and lost at Morecambe. Argyle sit in midtable.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have already followed their team in numbers this season.

Moore has spoken a number of times about Wednesday’s loyal support and said earlier this month: “I was told about them before I came to Wednesday and it’s such a pleasure to see and hear them for myself.

“I felt so sorry for all the fans not being able to watch their team and watch their football for those 18 months. So to have them back is fantastic, they make such a difference to the players and we want them all to know that. They have their football back.”

A Wednesday statement confirmed that the Owls will not be given an extended allocation for the match.