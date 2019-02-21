Sheffield Wednesday fans column: So we shouldn’t get excited by a VERY late equaliser at Rotherham United? Codswallop!

Do you think we would find many fans who wouldn’t exuberantly celebrate a 100th minute equalising goal in a local derby?

Do you think many players would restrain themselves from jubilant revelling in the fact that they’d got a result out of a poor performance?

No me neither.

This is why I find Smithy’s column in The Star this week came with a distinct taste of lemons.

Claiming that we were “embarrassing” and that we were somehow lauding our “natural superiority,” over Rotherham United is a matter of opinion but if he wants to know mine, I think its codswallop.

The notion that players should be more dignified in these situations and that Steve Bruce should take them to task for over-celebrating is baffling.

I’m sure Bruce wants his players to be passionate and to have the tenacity to play to the very end of a match to get a result.

The alternative would be that we would also be fighting relegation.

It’ll be a cold day in hell when fans and players of a club don’t celebrate an injury time winner or equaliser.

Whether the goal is against a top of the table club or one fighting relegation is irrelevant.

Fans want a result even if it’s undeserved. For the briefest second the euphoria negates the bad performance.

It was the referee’s decision to play to the 100th minute not Sheffield Wednesday’s, and we took the advantage.

We also enjoyed it.

Michael Hector, meanwhile, apologised for his poor performance at the New York Stadium at the weekend.

While it’s good that he can hold his hands up and say that he wasn’t at his best, he of all players shouldn’t need to say sorry.

He’s been a rock at the back since Luhukay’s departure and every player should be allowed an off day.

On the other hand Lucas Joao maybe should apologise for his performance on Saturday. Where he’s been given chance after chance after chance to shine and to try and cement his place in the team, he squanders it with lazy showings like this.

It wasn’t an off day for Joao, he’s frustratingly talented and he’s wasting his opportunities unlike Michael Hector who is making the most of his chance at Sheffield Wednesday.