What Sheffield Wednesday fans have said about Chris Powell statement

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been sharing their thoughts after Chris Powell sent out a farewell message earlier this week

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday fan-favourite assistant coach left a touching message after leaving the club along with Danny Röhl and his coaching staff, leaving behind former assistant Henrik Pedersen to take the role as Wednesday boss.

And there has been an overwhelming response from the Wednesday faithful back to Chris Powell, who showed passion and his love for the club at every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the leaving message Powell posted on social media, he expressed how important the fans were to him during his time at Hillsborough, saying: “I was welcomed from day one, and greeted with warmth, love and genuine friendship throughout my time at Hillsborough. I knew the club was special, but I don't think I quite understood just what it meant to the community. I also didn't realise how important the club and the people would be to me, and how much I needed it during that stage of my life.”

What Wednesday fans said in response to Powell’s leaving message

Getty Images

Here is what some of the Owls fanbase had to say in response to Powell leaving S6.

Paul John said: “Genuinely gutted he’s gone, Chris is definitely one of the good guys in football, wish him all the best in the future!”

Richard Daley said: “Sir, you are a gentleman. Good luck in the future. I wish it was with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray Eggleton said: “Fantastic guy, could see how passionate he was. I'm absolutely gutted that he has gone, had some great laughs with him on away games, good luck Chris wherever you go x.”

Sandra Jowitt said: “I was heartbroken when it was announced he was leaving, as I genuinely thought he would stay when Pederson signed. Good luck in wherever and whatever you do next, Chris, you will be forever in our thoughts.”

Danny Beever said: “He's a great bloke and spoke with anyone who stopped him. He will be sadly missed by one and all. Good luck to you, Chris. Luckily, I have a selfie on my phone with him. WAWAW.!!”

Christopher Lawrence said: “’Huge loss’ doesn’t come anywhere near to describe how much we’ll miss him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glynis Mallinson said: “A genuinely lovely man - wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Dave Blake said: “Great bloke- another that just gets it.”

Powell’s leaving message in full

In his full leave message, Powell said: “Following my departure from my role as assistant coach at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you. Firstly, to the players and staff I was privileged to work with. We all experienced challenges and difficulties, on and off the field, but we can all be proud of the way we worked together in the first season to retain this great club's EFL Championship status, and then last season to climb up to mid-table.

“I hope the journey ahead is less rocky for you all, and would like to send my sincere best wishes to you and your families, as the trauma of not knowing when you will be paid, and the effect that has on your loved ones, can never be underestimated. You all conducted yourselves with remarkable professionalism throughout.

“To Danny, I'd like to thank him publicly for choosing me to work with him, and also for the incredible job he has done. He has a bright future in the game ahead of him, and I'm certain he will be coveted by top clubs across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd like to finish by thanking the Wednesday supporters. I was welcomed from day one, and greeted with warmth, love and genuine friendship throughout my time at Hillsborough. I knew the club was special, but I don't think I quite understood just what it meant to the community. I also didn't realise how important the club and the people would be to me, and how much I needed it during that stage of my life.

“Whilst I have departed in less than ideal circumstances, I take with me many moments and memories that will never be erased. I hope there are better days ahead for the players, the staff, the supporters and the club as a whole. I'm genuinely sorry that I won't be a part of that, and that we won't have the chance to finish the job we started. I'm sure our paths will cross in the future though, and I look forward to my next time at your home, and to sharing some stories and laughs with you all.

“Thank you, from me and my family, to you and yours. Wishing you all the best for next season and beyond. Once a Wednesdayite, always a Wednesdayite. WAWAW. Take care.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join