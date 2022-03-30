Sheffield Wednesday fans are saying the same thing about player of the month vote

That’s according to the club’s supporters, who responding to the opening of the vote on social media have put forward a handful of names.

Saido Berahino appears to be a popular shout having netted a hat-trick in their rampant 6-0 win over Cambridge United as is club captain Barry Bannan, who bagged three goals and two assists in a stellar month.

Marvin Johnson is another name to have been widely suggested after grabbing a goal and three assists from the left, while his wide man colleague Jack Hunt featured after scoring his first goal for the club in the weekend’s 4-1 win over Cheltenham.

Massimo Luongo’s performances in the heart of midfield appear to have earned him a number of votes, as have those of his close colleague George Byers, who scored twice.

Wednesday played six times in the month, winning three, drawing twice and losing once.

That so many players appear to be in contention for the award bodes well for the Owls as they approach the back end of their fight to qualify for the League One playoffs.