Sheffield Wednesday fans are right to be excited by new attacking disruptor

Had things swung a little differently in his two late substitute appearances, there’s a strong chance Ibrahim Cissoko would be the name on the lips of every Sheffield Wednesday fans at current.

The Dutch attacker, who signed on loan from French club Toulouse last month after the termination of his time with Plymouth Argyle was agreed, has played only 17 minutes across those two outings from the bench. But in that time he has jinked his way to two major penalty appeals, providing a glimpse into the sort of impact he can have in one-on-one situations.

Both penalties were turned down, harshly in the eyes of those with blue-tinted eyewear. Wednesday boss Danny Röhl made clear a tumble late on at Swansea City last midweek was worthy of a spot kick - and with the score at 1-1 an appeal late on against Coventry City on Saturday saw many shocked that it wasn’t given.

They are the sort of fleet-footed runs Cissoko was brought to the club to take on and with Röhl having hunted players who can deliver something special in the final third, suggest he could well be the sort of player that can make a marked impact in Wednesday’s final push at play-off contention. His appears to be a playing style that can disrupt even the most obdurate Championship defences.

The point was made from the outset that a decrease in Cissoko’s gametime in a new system at Plymouth meant he would have to be made the subject of a ‘staging-up’ of his fitness behind the scenes before full match sharpness was achieved. With two free weeks heading into back-to-back Friday night outings at Burnley and at home to Sunderland, it’s hoped Cissoko will be set for a more substantial role soon enough.

“Hopefully we can bring him exactly on this level,” Röhl said. “In the one against one situations he can change things and this was the situation when it got to 1-1, the decision was made to bring on an offensive guy to go for the win. Maybe we could have gone for the more experienced one in Pato who can help us in the defensive side. For me it was clear, we would get some moments and he was in the moment. One against one he is very hard to defend against. The idea was right but we lost in a small moment today.”