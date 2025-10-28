Sheffield Wednesday will host an open training session at Hillsborough this week as a thank you to their loyal fanbase.

Wednesday’s players and fans have come together even more over the last few days after it was announced that the club was entering administration, with over 27,000 supporters turning up for the Oxford United game at short notice following the news that Dejphon Chansiri’s time as owner was coming to an end.

Now, with hundreds of thousands of pounds collectively spent by the fans, the club has announced that they wanted to give something back, handing them the chance to attend training on Wednesday morning.

“The Owls will host a free open first team training session on Wednesday at Hillsborough,” they said on their website. “Supporters are invited to the stadium to watch on as Henrik Pedersen, his coaching staff and players continue with preparations ahead of our trip to West Brom.

“Since Friday’s developments, the support we have received has been unprecedented. With fans returning to Hillsborough en masse, buying tickets, merchandise and making your voices heard in spectacular fashion for the players, we can’t thank you enough.

“As a gesture from the first team squad and staff to the supporters, we are inviting fans to come and watch the boys train on Wednesday. Entry will be via the Owls Megastore at Gate 17/18 from 10:30am onwards, with training set for an 11:30am start and due to run for approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

“Supporters will make their way round to be seated in the South Stand, where refreshments, including soft drinks and confectionary, will be available from the kiosks. There will also be collection buckets around the stadium for supporter donations. We look forward to welcoming as many of you as possible to Hillsborough! UTO.”

The Owls take on WBA on Saturday afternoon as they go in search of three big points on the road, with six points required to get rid of the minus sign that currently sits next to their tally.