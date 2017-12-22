Sheffield Wednesday fan’s column: Owls desperately need a good Christmas to lift spirits

Little Red Riding Wednesday: “Why Grandma, what a lot of points you have.”

Wolves: “All the better to get promoted with.”

SW: “Why Grandma what a better team you’ve created with all your money.”

W: “All the better to show you how it’s done.”

SW: “Why Grandma, what a poor performance you gave.”

W: “All the better to still beat you.”

It wasn’t that we played poorly against Wolves, it’s that we didn’t capitalise on a relatively weak Wolves performance. Some Wanderers fans were calling the game one of their worst of the season, and yet we didn’t have the wit or the wherewithal to make a dent in the Championship leader’s defence. We had set up to protect ourselves from the rampant Wolves. It was sensible to try and contain them.

David Jones did a good job breaking up play in the middle. He doesn’t get enough credit for this. Liam Palmer also had a decent game in our makeshift defence.

What summed it up for me was the first half when our only creative outlet was to lump the ball over Jordan Rhodes’ head and expect him to run onto it. If this was the gameplan, then it makes me want to weep.

So as we go into the most magical time of year, we are desperately hoping for something, anything to give us hopes that our anniversary season isn’t already a write-off.

Middlesbrough are suffering the same ‘money spent to mediocrity’ equivalency. There may be a chance of some pre-Christmas cheer there. Nottingham Forest have won two and lost three in their last five matches, but the games they lost were against Cardiff, Ipswich and Bristol City. It’s difficult to know what result we’ll get on Boxing Day.

Right enough of expectations, pass the Baileys, and let’s get into the Christmas spirit. Yes, Wednesday aren’t brilliant at the moment, but we still love them. Enjoy Christmas, hug the ones you love and raise a glass to those who can’t be with you. Merry Christmas to you all.

