It’s been quite the week at Hillsborough, with Dejphon Chansiri’s reign finally coming to an end after he put the Owls into administration, and what has followed has been a huge coming together of fans, staff and many others affiliated with the club.

The side didn’t get the result they wanted at the weekend as 27,000 fans attended the game against Oxford United, but enough money has been raised over the last week to make sure that everybody is going to be paid on time this month - something that Chansiri failed to do many times this year.

As a thank you, Pedersen and his troops put on an open training session where fans could watch the players being put through their paces at S6, and there were lots of smiles and signings as the togetherness of the club was put on public display. Can you spot anybody you know in here?

