The Owls and Pompey played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon in a game that had very much the feel of what it was... a dead rubber. Neither Wednesday nor their opponents really needed anything from the game, and while the hosts created more than enough to win the game, there were stages without any real intensity.
There was as much drama off the pitch as on it, with a hefty protest march taking place ahead of kick-off against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, and many fans took to wearing yellow and black - rather than the usual blue and white - as part of it.
Our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some lovely moments from the stands on Saturday afternoon, with plenty of youngsters getting in on the action as they start to develop what will likely become a lifelong obsession.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in here?
