It was an afternoon that ended on a sour note as the Owls fell to a 1-0 defeat on home soil, extending their dire run at S6, but over 25,600 were present to watch it play out, and plenty were full of smiles ahead of the tie on what was a lovely spring afternoon.

With the game underway, and Wednesday looking for an opener, supporters all around the stadium turned their backs on the pitch for the 10th minute in protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club, leading to some pretty unique photos being taken from photographer, Steve Ellis.

They weren’t his only photos from the day, though, with plenty taken in much happier scenarios - and you can check out a full gallery of them below. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

