The Owls’ have had a rough time of things on home soil of late, and were on the brink of losing a sixth home game in a row after Boro took the lead through Finn Azaz. But it was Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba to the rescue as Danny Röhl’s side turned things around to make it 24 points won from losing positions now, ending the weekend in 13th place in the Championship.

According to the club there were 27,668 in attendance for the fixture, including a sold-out away end, and there were plenty of smiling faces in blue and white as fans attended the penultimate home game of the camaign for Röhl and his troops.

Why don’t you see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in our lovely fan gallery from Easter Monday at Hillsborough - at least this time they went home smiling, too.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans turn out as Owls beat Middlesbrough Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday fans turn out as Owls beat Middlesbrough Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday fans turn out as Owls beat Middlesbrough Steve Ellis Photo Sales