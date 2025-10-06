Protests against the Owls owner, Dejphon Chansiri, continued at S6 as they were beaten 5-0 by the Sky Blues, a result that left Henrik Pedersen’s side still waiting for their first home victory of the season.

Once more, though, most eyes were away from the football itself, and with 10 minutes played a number of fans ran onto the pitch in the latest show of disapproval against the Wednesday chairman. ‘Dejphon Chansiri, get out of club’ was chanted from the stands, and the Supporters Trust scarves continue to grow in numbers.

The official attendance for the fixture was 22,224 after Coventry brought a hefty allocation from the Midlands, but the home stands remain scarcely populated as supporters maintain their stay-away policy until Chansiri has gone.

Check out our fan gallery of those who did attend, and see if you can spot anybody you know:

