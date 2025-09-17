For the first time in decades there were more travelling fans than home ones for a Wednesday game at Hillsborough, with thousands of Wednesdayites opting to stay away from the club as part of the continued protest against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

The boycott led to the club selling tickets to part of the North Stand to the Mariners, who gladly obliged, and David Artell’s side were able to give them something to cheer about as they sent them home with a 1-0 victory and progression into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

It was another sad addition to what has been a sorry few months for the Owls, and we’re likely to see Championship attendances dwindling further as the weeks go by, and further boycotts when the FA Cup rolls around if Chansiri is still in place.

For now, here’s some photos of those that were at S6 on Tuesday night:

