Spot yourself among 30 fantastic Sheffield Wednesday fan photos as 27,000 head to Hillsborough - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:46 BST

There were 27,342 fans present at Hillsborough over the weekend as Sheffield Wednesday took on Hull City in the Championship.

Ultimately they left disappointed and despondent as a last-gasp winner for the Tigers heaped misery on a week that had been dominated by news of unpaid wages at the club, but there were plenty of smiles beforehand on a lovely afternoon in South Yorkshire.

Charlie Hughes was the man who popped up in injury time to head home the winner, and once again Wednesdayites were made to wait for a win on home turf - they’ve been doing so since New Year’s Day!

Our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some tremendous fan photos from S6 - can you spot yourself in any of them?

