Ultimately they left disappointed and despondent as a last-gasp winner for the Tigers heaped misery on a week that had been dominated by news of unpaid wages at the club, but there were plenty of smiles beforehand on a lovely afternoon in South Yorkshire.

Charlie Hughes was the man who popped up in injury time to head home the winner, and once again Wednesdayites were made to wait for a win on home turf - they’ve been doing so since New Year’s Day!

Our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some tremendous fan photos from S6 - can you spot yourself in any of them?

