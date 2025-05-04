It was another sold-out away end from the Owls fans as they made the trip over to Vicarage Road, and the costumes ranged from Mario and Luigi to Cool Runnings and pieces of fruit. There wasn’t much on the line, but Wednesdayites were on hand to cheer on their side in what sounded like one of the noisiest trips of the season.

The game also offered a chance for many players, and possibly even the manager, to bid farewell to the fans who have followed them up and down the country all season, with some emotional farewells on show - Shea Charles being the most notable.

Our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some fantastic images in and around the Hornets’ ground on the final day of the season, both of the fans and the players, including one tremendous snap of the squad in front of that packed out away end.

Take a look through and see if you can spot yourselves or anyone you know:

