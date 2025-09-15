The Owls were beaten 3-0 by the Robins on Saturday afternoon as their tough start to the 2025/26 season continued, and once more there were dwindling numbers in the stands as a many fans stay away in protest against owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

According to official numbers there were 20,003 present as Henrik Pedersen’s side lost out to the Bristolians, with Wednesday yet to surpass 21,000 this season at Hillsborough. Their lowest attendance at home last season was 22,452 when Swansea City came to town in November 2024.

Those that did turn up, many of whom are simply fulfilling their season ticket that is already paid for, have taken to the ‘black and gold until it’s sold mantra’, it’s likely that attendances will drop futher as the weeks go on.

