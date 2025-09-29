'Black and gold until it's sold' - 28 Sheffield Wednesday fan photos as boycotts continue vs QPR

By Joe Crann

Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday’s fans continued their boycott over the weekend, with many stalls at Hillsborough remaining closed against Queens Park Rangers.

Many Owls fans have vowed ‘not a pound in the ground’ until Dejphon Chansiri relinquishes control of their troubled football club, which several supporters refusing to attend games while he remains in charge. Attendances have fallen drastically, and most of those who are still going to games are only doing so because their season tickets have already been paid for.

Photos posted online showed many of the kiosks inside the ground to be closed, proof that the boycott is working, but those that did attend could still make themselves heard to cheer on their side. Back the team, not the regime, and all that.

Here’s our fan gallery after a crowd of 20,132 were on hand to watch the 1-1 draw:

