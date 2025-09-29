Many Owls fans have vowed ‘not a pound in the ground’ until Dejphon Chansiri relinquishes control of their troubled football club, which several supporters refusing to attend games while he remains in charge. Attendances have fallen drastically, and most of those who are still going to games are only doing so because their season tickets have already been paid for.
Photos posted online showed many of the kiosks inside the ground to be closed, proof that the boycott is working, but those that did attend could still make themselves heard to cheer on their side. Back the team, not the regime, and all that.
Here’s our fan gallery after a crowd of 20,132 were on hand to watch the 1-1 draw: