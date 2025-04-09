24 Sheffield Wednesday fan photos as supporters make their point with flyer protest

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST

Over 4,200 Sheffield Wednesday fans made the trip to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night to watch the Owls play out a 2-2 draw.

Wednesday threw away a 2-0 lead to share the spoils at Ewood Park, but there were matters aside from football on their mind as well as many of them held up flyers in protest against owner, Dejphon Chansiri. They also chanted for the chairman to leave the club, with the latest round of discontent coming on the back of the late payment of the players for March.

There were still plenty of smiling faces as well, though, as Wednesdayites made the trip over to Lancashire for their latest evening on the road, and our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some of the photos from the night.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know amongst these snaps?

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans away at Blackburn Rovers

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans away at Blackburn Rovers

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans away at Blackburn Rovers

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans away at Blackburn Rovers

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Dejphon Chansiri
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice