Wednesday threw away a 2-0 lead to share the spoils at Ewood Park, but there were matters aside from football on their mind as well as many of them held up flyers in protest against owner, Dejphon Chansiri. They also chanted for the chairman to leave the club, with the latest round of discontent coming on the back of the late payment of the players for March.
There were still plenty of smiling faces as well, though, as Wednesdayites made the trip over to Lancashire for their latest evening on the road, and our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some of the photos from the night.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know amongst these snaps?
