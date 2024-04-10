Two late goals from Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith pegged back promotion-chasing Norwich City, who had gone into the break 2-0 up to the sound of boos from the frustrated home terraces.

But things were turned around thanks in part to a shift in style and a quadruple half-time substitution by manager Danny Röhl. That 15-minute break allowed the club to welcome club legends to the pitch in celebration of what was their 5,000th league match.

The result levelled Wednesday with Huddersfield Town in the first safety spot and took their tally to 43 points with four matches remaining. Fellow strugglers Stoke City will be the next side to arrive at Hillsborough - on Saturday.

Snapped by legendary club photographer Steve Ellis, here are some of the best fan and legend photos from yet another dramatic evening at S6.