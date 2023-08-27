News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Dramatic video shows oil tanker up in flames on M1 as road is closed
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
United set for Archer transfer boost as Villa boss explains good move
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

Spot a Sheffield Wednesday supporter you know in these 19 fan photos at Cardiff City

They’re everywhere and nowhere.

By Alex Miller
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday fans turned out in their numbers once again this weekend, this time at Cardiff City where they watched Will Vaulks penalised for handball deep into injury time.

Ryan Wintle tucked away the resulting penalty and the Owls fell to a fourth-straight defeat at the start of this Championship campaign.

Our photographer Steve Ellis got busy taking snaps of those in the away end.

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Cardiff City. Pic: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Cardiff City. Pic: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Cardiff City. Pic: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Cardiff City. Pic: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page