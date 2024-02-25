The best Sheffield Wednesday fan pics as 26,328 watch nail-biting Bristol City win

New terrace hero Ike Ugbo grabbed two goals to take his tally to five in four for the Owls following his January loan switch. It's proven an inspired signing so far for Wednesday, who are three points short of the safety spots.

With an away following of around 900 having been taken north by the Ashton Gate club, a total crowd of 26,328 watched the clash with the club having laid on a ticket offer. Wednesday fans rejoiced with their players and staff post-match, many staying on long after the final whistle to take part in what are becoming iconic celebrations at S6.

Legendary Owls snapper Steve Ellis was on-hand to capture the mood of those in the crowd on a joyous afternoon. Here are 17 of the best photos from a vital win.

1 . Owls fans at Hillsborough Pic Steve Ellis Owls fans at Hillsborough Pic Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Owls fans at Hillsborough Pic Steve Ellis Owls fans at Hillsborough Pic Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Owls fans at Hillsborough Pic Steve Ellis Owls fans at Hillsborough Pic Steve Ellis Photo Sales