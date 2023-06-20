It’s been a turbulent couple of days for the Owls as supporters went from being excited about the season ahead to wondering what happens after it was announced that Moore would be moving on, and as things stand they have no manager, a depleted technical staff and only 14 senior players going into their 2023/24 campaign.

This evening fans are hoping to get some answers about where things will go from here, with just a few weeks to go until their first season back in the Championship gets underway - with many eager to find out more regarding why a record-breaking, promotion-winning manager was leaving the club despite being so well liked.

On the panel sit Stadium Operations Manager Richard Stanford, Chief Operations Officer Liam Dooley, Director of Communications Trevor Braithwait and chairman, Dejphon Chansiri...

We’ll be giving key updates along the way right here:

Q: Can you please update us on the situation with Darren Moore?

A: It’s not a complicated situation, in football this happens. Coaches come and go. I cannot talk much, because I promised with him that I wouldn’t say anything unless he said something first... Our relationship is still good, on Saturday we were out for dinner together. The fans may think why now, but he went on holiday after the game - he just came back last week, and we had a meeting on Wednesday. It’s just the football business... We still have a good relationship, maybe he will come and watch games, he’ll sit next to me - he even said he was happy to come to this meeting, but I said it was fine.

We want to have the new coach soon, we’re trying, and we want to have it done by the time the players come back... Please be patient, it’s not as fast as in League One unless you recruit the players that nobody wants. We have the list, of our targets, and we’ve already started work.

I spoke to (Barry) Bannan this morning because last night they contacted me… He asked me what happened, and then we talked about the coach - I said I’d try to bring as fast as we can. He said he could be the coach if we don’t have one yet for preseason... I hope that the next manager is better, and that you don’t need to Google him.

Q: Who is in charge of recruitment now?

A: The one who has done the recruitment list is our team, not Darren... We have a long list, then we make a short list - then that’s presented to me and we go, one by one. We don’t need to worry about the coach or not, whoever I bring in will still use that list. I won’t allow a coach to come in and change my player - they have to come in and fit to my players.

Q: Darren Moore deserved a chance, why has he not been given a chance in the Championship?