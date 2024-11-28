Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite takes on role with Europa Conference League side

Kieren Westwood played 199 times for Sheffield Wednesday before leaving in 2021 - and has taken his next step in football by taking a new coaching role.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who played a major part in back-to-back Championship play-off qualifications with Wednesday and is a two-time Owls player of the year, was last registered to Crewe Alexandra amid an injury crisis having undertaken some coaching duties. He last played for QPR in 2022.

Now, aged 40, he is stepping into his first formal coaching role, taking on a position as head of goalkeeping at Welsh side The New Saints. He has been working at the club since the start of November and the Oswestry outfit, better known as TNS, sit second in the Welsh Premier League two points shy of Penybont with a game in hand. They beat the league leaders over the weekend, coming from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2.

More excitingly, they are in the midst of a thrilling European Conference League campaign. Italian giants Fiorentina were their first opponents, they beat Kazakh side Astana and take on Swedes Djurgården this evening (Thursday). December will see them welcome Panathinaikos to New Meadow before a trip to Slovenia to take on NK Celje.

Westwood said: “I’m delighted to share that I have taken my first steps on my coaching journey by joining The New Saints as the head of goalkeeping. Since the start of November, I’ve been enjoying every moment of this role. Passing on my knowledge and experience to our talented ‘keepers has been incredibly fulfilling.

“A huge thank you to the manager and all the staff for their amazing support. I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to be part of the team and to gain experience coaching in the Europa Conference League. Here’s to new beginnings and exciting challenges ahead.”