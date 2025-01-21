Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday fan movement, the 1867 Group, have confirmed the next event in their protests against owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

Many supporters showed their displeasure at the current state of affairs at Wednesday over the weekend as they held aloft flyers at Elland Road urging Chansiri to sell the club, and they will now be turning their attention to getting their message across on home soil when Luton Town visit Hillsborough in a couple of weeks’ time.

“We’re holding a demonstration at the game against Luton to PLEAD with any prospective buyers out there to buy our football club,” they explained. “We’re appealing with Chansiri to put the club up for sale. We’re appealing for someone out there to buy this sleeping giant of a football club. You said at the forum Mr Chansiri - find me a buyer. Well, here we are trying.”

The comments from Chansiri that they refer to came at the recent fans’ forum where the Owls owner told supporters that they must find a buyer for the club if they want him to sell, insisting that it wasn’t his job to do so. It’s why one of the options in the Group’s flyer vote reads, “SWFC for sale. Fans need to find a buyer for immediate sale.”

It’s by no means the first time that fans of the club will take this sort of action in order to make their feelings known, however things had laid dormant for a while up until the recent forum seemed to wake things up again.

It remains to be seen what kind of uptake the 1867 Group will see when they hand out the flyer with the highest votes on February 1st, but with the game taking place just two days before the closure of the January transfer window, there is still time for the overall mood to improve - or worsen - depending on how things play out.