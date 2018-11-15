It’s a week ago since the Sheffield Derby and I don’t want to go over old ground.

Suffice to say that any other team, like us who had been haemorrhaging goals, would have parked the bus in the same way. Had we set up to attack then it could have been a cricket score. It was the right decision by the manager even if it didn’t make for an attractive performance.

Cameron Dawson, also deserves all the recognition he has been receiving this week. Two penalty saves in consecutive matches and some essential stops during the derby will have boosted his confidence and quietened the dissenters.

A 0-0 draw maybe wasn’t a representative result but for us it was necessary.

I completely agree with Jon Newsome’s column this week that the Owls’ don’t have an identity this season. Under Carvalhal we were mostly an attacking side. The expectation of Luhukay was that we would become more defensive as he had the reputation of playing contained football.

The evidence this season is that we or neither an attacking or defensive team. We lack quality in every area of the pitch. Sorry if that’s depressing but it’s true.

All the big Christmas adverts have been released this week and I found myself daydreaming about Gary Hooper’s link up play. Can we have that before Christmas? You know, just the ability to connect the midfield to the forward line?

I’ve been really good this year, so can we have at least Marco Matias back? I’m not going to ask for too much and expect Fernando Forestieri.

This hasn’t been a good inter-international period for us. We’ve gone from 6th to 17th in the league. I’m not going to be screaming for the head of Luhukay on a spike outside Hillsborough – we probably can’t afford to pay him off for a start.

What we need when we return against Frank Lampard’s Derby County (officially their new name), is consistency. It’s doesn’t have to be pretty it just has to be effective. Grind it out boys if that’s the way to get results and bring some confidence back.