Another week, another four points for Sheffield Wednesday and it feels good.

There has been a lot of reflecting about the Luhukay era this week or ‘one long moustachioed nightmare,’ as it shall hence be known. Some fans have rued his tenure and been daydreaming about how much further up the table we might be if our control freak of an ex-manager never existed.

Would Steve Bruce have been mentally prepared for us earlier in the season? Let’s face it; we weren't in a good place on or off the pitch.

We are where we are, and it feels comfortable like sitting back, kicking off your shoes and putting on a box set of Lewis.

There’s no pressure on us do anything, and I include a play-off push in that.

After the Bolton match when we were only three points from 6th place, there was a bit of nonsense about how we were going to surge up the table and play United in the play-off semi-final.

Twenty-four hours later we were back down to 11th due to all the teams around us having a game or two in hand.

It’s possible but let’s be honest we’re not ready. We still have a lot of injuries and some rebuilding to do before we’re ready for the P word.

We need to turn some of these draws into wins and maintain our defensive record. Our goal difference puts us at a disadvantage. It’s essentially point gained for the teams around us.

Let’s work on those areas of our game and look at the rest of the season as practice for the next one. We build our confidence and competence and bring in players where we are weak if we can.

Premature promotion will help us financially but let’s be honest we are nowhere near a team that deserves to be in the top division yet.

A quick congratulations to our players who have been selected for international duty this week. For Bannan, it maintains his position as an international, for Westwood, it is validation that The Moustache was wrong for not playing him for a year.

For Liam Palmer, this is hopefully the start of something new for him. It’s a chance to revel in the fact that he’s proved the doubters wrong.