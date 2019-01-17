Sheffield Wednesday fan column: The Club 1876 scheme is a hard sell for Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri

It was hard to concentrate on the Luton Town game with kick-off at the same time as the Brexit Vote result.

As the Prime Minister made her speech after the vote of no confidence the following day, our Chairman released a statement of his own.

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri says the could be placed under a transfer embargo for the second time in less than a year if they don't solve their Profitability and Sustainability issues

Like the PM’s message to the nation, Mr Chansiri’s tone was roughly the same to the Wednesday fans; I’m still in charge, I’m doing all I can, it’s not going to be easy. Little more than was said at the fans forum.

The two new pieces of information were that if we don’t financially recover soon we will be placed in a ‘soft transfer embargo’ by March and if it continues after that a ‘hard embargo’ by the end of the season.

The second announcement was that Club 1867 is going to be resurrected in a different, unspecified form. An indication that the fans are going to be asked to sink their hands deeper into their pockets.

Dejphon Chansiri plans to relaunch ill-fated Club 1867 scheme

It’s going to be a hard sell for Chansiri. When the multi-year season tickets went on sale there was a tantalising mirage of the Premier League in the distance. The three year tickets come to an end this season and getting those to sign up again when there is uncertainty not only at the club will be a challenge.

For Wednesday fans this week has been a reminder that we are still the same team, we still have the same players and sometimes we are going to deliver the same turgid performances as we have done under the previous managerial tenure.

This team is tired and it needs refreshing.

We need to sell players. This is not a negotiating point. To stay afloat and ensure our future we have to be brutal.

Steve Bruce isn’t shy about moving players on if he doesn’t have a use for them. Something the Chairman, Carvalhal and Luhukay have been reluctant or unable to do.

Without that previous attachment to the players, Bruce could do the brutal clear out that others have been disinclined to do. Whether there are any interested parties in our players’ remains to be seen.