Sheffield Wednesday fan column: Sacking Jos Luhukay won’t be the magical solution to all Owls problems

I’m not enjoying being a Wednesdayite at the moment. The atmosphere is toxic. We might as well change our WAWAW motto to ‘We’re All Whingeing Aren’t We.’

The club put out a lovely message about the successful S6 Foodbank collection last Saturday, thanking the fans for their contributions and the majority of comments were ‘Jos Out’ or worse.

If anyone thinks the solution to all our deep rooted problems is to sack Luhukay then I worry about the short-termism mentality within the fan base. It’s not as easy as saying we’ll get rid of the manager and that will magically solve all our problems.

I’m as frustrated with Luhukay’s tactics as anyone. His team selections are baffling but what happens when Jos does go (and it will be a when and not an if)? We will have to pay off his contract that we can’t afford and that will more than likely have to wait until January when we sell players we don’t want to see go in order to fund a change in manager.

It’s a domino effect with our future going down different tracks.

On the pitch, I was more disappointed with the Derby County result than any this season. If it hadn’t been for individual defensive mistakes we probably would have got a result. Derby only upped their game after they scored 2 unexpected goals. I felt sorry for Hector and his headed clearance that led to the second goal. Up until that point he was confident and assured and at times charging out of defence like the spectre of Madjid Bougherra.

The difference in the team with Matias and Forestieri was plain to see, especially in the first 30 minutes of the Derby match. We played higher up the pitch, we pressed the opposition. The second half we dropped deep and it reverted to the dirge.

Bolton were poor. Our performance was poor but we got 3 points and a clean sheet. Isn’t that the ultimate aim of the game?

If fans get their wish and the Luhukay domino does get flicked it will start a chain of events but our dominoes are so out of line in the board room it doesn’t feel like a smooth, progressive rally will be possible, even under new management.