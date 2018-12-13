Sheffield Wednesday fan column: Jos Luhukay facing own vote of no confidence as Mr Chansiri prepares to face the music at Octagon

It’s been all over the news this week, a vote of no confidence and speculation about possible candidates to replace the leader and I’m not talking about Theresa May.

Much like the current Prime Minister, Jos Luhukay is struggling to keep allies.

Every time he opens his mouth recently there is veiled dig at the fans about our expectations and how they are based in the past.

We apparently lack the ability to judge our current situation as reality. I’m paraphrasing but that was the jist.

Let’s be clear that no Wednesdayite is under the illusion that we are where we were two years ago nor are we living in the fantasy of the past. What we do want is answers and we’re hoping to get these at the Fans’ Forum on December 20.

Mr Chansiri’s forum has had so many fans clambering to hear what he has to say that over a thousand supporters have applied for tickets and it’s had to be moved to The Octagon.

Like an exclusive gig this is going to be one of the more pivotal moments in recent years because it will give us a sense of where Sheffield Wednesday go from here.

If the truth is laid bare then we will know what the reality is.

If the answers aren’t forthcoming there will be a revolt on the Chairman’s hands. There will be more than 48 letters handed into the club as a vote of no confidence.

An even rarer sight than a supportive tweet for Jos Luhukay was Keiren Westwood lacing up his boots and putting on a Wednesday kit in an Academy match.

This just sparked more questions as to why now. Had Jos gone? Has the head coach been told to play him? Are we just trotting him out like a former champion pony ready to send him out to stud?

If the Leeds United interest is true, and there could be a caveat on that as their owner’s company Eleven Sports has been cited as being in financial trouble, Westwood’s appearance could have been a leg stretch before sale.

These are uncertain times in football, politics and society as a whole.

It’s a world where ‘strong and stable’ has lost all meaning on the pitch, in the Commons and on the streets.