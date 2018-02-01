Sheffield Wednesday fan column: It feels okay and that’s enough right now

He only appears when the moon is fat and blue in the sky. Cloaked in darkness, he comes to sure up your defensive performances and gives you professional displays of football. He is Drac-Luhukay.

Four matches, four evenings games and one goal conceded. There’s nothing drastically different about Sheffield Wednesday just a sensible, considered approach to test what our capabilities are with the resources we have.

It’s not a gothic thriller but encouraging enough for us to keep turning the page and discover more.

There’s a sense that Wednesday fans are holding their breath in suspense at the moment, waiting for something to jump out at us. Other than our change of formation and the inclusion of young players, there has been no real excitement about Jos’ arrival. Is that to come?

There has been some chatter about Carvalhal’s excellent start at Swansea. Some grumbling that if Carlos had drawn so many games and not scored goals, he would be getting more stick than Luhukay is getting. It feels different for our new manager though. It feels like he’s willing to change when necessary not just sit back and expect things to change by themselves.

The transfer window was quiet for Wednesday and as a whole. The most exciting transfer news was Chesterfield announcing that Lionel Ritchie is ‘coming to the Protact.’ I’m sure with his experience he will do a great job for The Spirerites.

As for The Owls, Pelupessy is our man to fill the gap of Sam Hutchinson, if not in hearts but minds.

Matt Penney going out on loan to Mansfield is also a sign of intent that we are trying to get our younger players league ready.

Confidence in Joao and Nuhiu also feels like a dimension we haven’t had in a while. They’re not going to wow, but if they do a job, we can’t complain.

It feels OK, and that’s enough right now.

Can the Prince of Darkness, Jos, do it on a cold, Saturday afternoon in Sheffield? We’ll find out if the daylight burns us this weekend against Birmingham.