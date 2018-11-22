Sheffield Wednesday fan column: Continue the brilliant community work done in the Owls name

There are some good charitable works going on in the name of Sheffield Wednesday and I don’t mean our results.

One of the things the Owls have always done well is their work within the community and their generosity of spirit when it comes to organisations doing good work in their name.

Take the recent Bands FC promotion. They are a company that merge bands from towns and cities with the design of their local club badge. When there was an overwhelming response to the Pulp designed Sheffield Wednesday badge the company took it one step further and designed a one off shirt where all proceeds would go to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Their one day sale raised £30,000 for the Children’s Hospital and there will be many a happy Wednesdayite with an amazing gift under the tree this year.

This weekend we also see the return of the original Wednesday fanzine War of The Monster Trucks. It makes a very welcome return and proceeds will also go to the Children’s Hospital. The magazines will be available at the Derby County and Bolton Wanderers home games and Blackburn Rovers away.

The club are also running a campaign this weekend with S6 Foodbank, a local charity that provides emergency food parcels for those most in need.

The club are asking fans to bring non-perishable food to two collection points, before the match on Saturday, outside the Megastore and on the South Stand bridge. All the food collected will be distributed to local people.

This is being promoted at a Christmas event but we all know this isn’t just a seasonal issue. The UN issued a brutal report this week about poverty in Britain.

When there are arguments about whether you can be a true Sheffield Wednesday supporter if you don’t go to the games, take a step back and think that some fans can’t even afford to feed their families. It doesn’t make them any less of a supporter.

If you can donate as much non-perishable food as you can on Saturday; pasta, rice, jars of sauces, Christmas puddings, anything that would make someone’s life a little more comfortable.

It’s a worthy cause but the fact that we even need this is a damning indictment of the state this country is in.