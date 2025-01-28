Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday make bid to take ex-Arsenal Premier League defender - but face heavy competition
After a slow-moving few weeks, The Star can reveal the Owls have made a bid to take a Premier League defender on loan. Ipswich Town man Harry Clarke was revealed to be a target of the club by The Star earlier this month and now Wednesday’s interest has been formalised as they look to strike a deal to bring him in until the end of the season.
It’s believed, however, that Wednesday are not the only club to have pressed on with their interest and that they face very heavy competition from other Championship clubs in the battle to get Clarke signed on.
A key member of the Ipswich side that beat Wednesday to League One promotion in 2023 before going back to back by reaching the top tier last term, Ipswich are believed to be open to allowing Clarke a Championship loan to the right club despite having made eight appearances across all competitions this season - including seven times in the Premier League. He started out with the Portman Road club and was brought back from Arsenal for a fee reportedly in the region of £1m in the January of 2023.
Predominantly a right wing-back, the 23-year-old has a great deal of experience on the right of a back three. With Dominic Iorfa out injured for the coming weeks, Clarke’s signing would serve to open up fresh options for Owls boss Danny Röhl and bring added dynamism to the Owls’ right side.
After the important re-signing of Shea Charles in midfield, the bid signals a firm move from Wednesday in the transfer market after what has been a quiet few weeks. Other targets are identified and it is expected that further approaches have been made, with Röhl having spoken about a desire for further reinforcements at both ends of the pitch. The transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday.
