Wednesday had released an official statement in the hours leading into the clash advising supporters that the club was already under investigation after an assistant referee was said to have been the target of an object thrown from the North Stand in last week's win over Plymouth Argyle. It was made clear a 'zero tolerance' policy would be taken towards those found to have thrown missiles.

An incident during the Leeds match appeared to show opposition goalkeeper Illan Meslier targeted after the Whites' second goal. Wednesday officials are reviewing CCTV images to identify culprits who if found will be subject to a 'heavy sanction' by the club as well as possible police action. The club itself now face the prospect of FA sanctions, likely financial. Alongside the Plymouth and Leeds incidents are others described as 'appalling', with it made clear that they are being carried out by a minority of Owls fans.

A Sheffield Wednesday statement released on Tuesday morning read: "The Owls are extremely disappointed to report that once again, we are the subject of a further FA investigation, this time following Friday night’s Championship fixture against Leeds United.

"Missiles were launched from the Kop area of the stadium on to the pitch in breach of EFL Ground Regulations and the law. The club is at risk of FA sanctions for this and previous incidents regrettably seen at Hillsborough this season.

"Officials are currently studying CCTV footage from Friday’s game and anyone identified to have taken part in such unacceptable behaviour will be heavily sanctioned by the club whilst also facing police prosecution.

"We repeat in the strongest tone that we have a zero tolerance policy in respect of ground regulation and/or law breaches at Hillsborough. FA investigations result in unnecessary costs, including the potential of significant financial sanctions that have to be absorbed by the club.

"Whilst it is acknowledged that only a minority of supporters choose to act in such an appalling manner, we ask the overwhelming majority and law-abiding members of the Sheffield Wednesday family to help weed out these individuals and uphold the good name of our club.

"Supporters can report any incident confidentially in real time by texting 07526 166907 - please provide as much information as possible, including row, seat numbers and a short description of the culprit/s.