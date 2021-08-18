The 32-year-old, who has played a starring role in a water-tight Wednesday defence that has yet to concede in competitive outings this season, was taken off at half-time having grimaced through the final stages of the first half.

Asked for an update on Hutchinson’s fitness after the game, Owls boss Darren Moore admitted he was unsure as to the extent of the knock.

“We have to wait and see over the next 24 or 48 hours,” he said. “It tightened up on him really, so we’ll get him checked out in the next day or so and see what the news is later in the week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hutchinson went off at half-time in Sheffield Wednesday's win over Fleetwood Town.

“I’m not sure if it’s his calf or his ankle. He seemed to want to carry on but when he opened out his body it just seemed to tighten up on him. Hopefully it’s not too serious.”

Hutchinson was replaced by Chey Dunkley in what was the first change to Wednesday’s back five this campaign.

“I thought Chey came in and was solid, no skills or frills, did what we wanted him to do which is come in and defend,” Moore said. “He’ll be pleased coming in and grabbing 45 minutes of the action.