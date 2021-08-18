Sheffield Wednesday face anxious wait on the fitness of key man ahead of Rotherham United clash
Sheffield Wednesday face a nervous wait on the fitness of key man Sam Hutchinson after he hobbled out of Tuesday evening’s win over Fleetwood Town.
The 32-year-old, who has played a starring role in a water-tight Wednesday defence that has yet to concede in competitive outings this season, was taken off at half-time having grimaced through the final stages of the first half.
Asked for an update on Hutchinson’s fitness after the game, Owls boss Darren Moore admitted he was unsure as to the extent of the knock.
“We have to wait and see over the next 24 or 48 hours,” he said. “It tightened up on him really, so we’ll get him checked out in the next day or so and see what the news is later in the week.
“I’m not sure if it’s his calf or his ankle. He seemed to want to carry on but when he opened out his body it just seemed to tighten up on him. Hopefully it’s not too serious.”
Hutchinson was replaced by Chey Dunkley in what was the first change to Wednesday’s back five this campaign.
“I thought Chey came in and was solid, no skills or frills, did what we wanted him to do which is come in and defend,” Moore said. “He’ll be pleased coming in and grabbing 45 minutes of the action.
“He’s come in in really good condition this preseason, we’ve got him really fit and he’s got a big, big part to play for us this season. I thought he was good second half.”