Sheffield Wednesday face anxious wait after key man limps off at West Brom

Sheffield Wednesday face an anxious wait on the severity of an injury sustained by key man, Di’Shon Bernard, this afternoon.

Bernard has been a key man for the Owls since joining the club in 2023, and is one of the first names on Danny Röhl’s teamsheet in the heart of the Wednesday backline.

It’s why there was so much concern when the 24-year-old went down holding his knee midway through the first half against West Bromwich Albion, receiving treatment in the box as he looked in very clear discomfort. Home fans booed him as he was attended to by the club’s medics, and again as he came back onto the field - however it became clear just before the half time break that he was going to be unable to continue.

The defender was replaced by Marvin Johnson, who took to the field in first half injury time, and now the wait begins as Röhl, Wednesday and thousands of Owls fans cross their fingers that it’s not as serious as it looked at the time.

Wednesday are not flush for central defenders at present with Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa still on the road to recovery from their respective ailments, and many will see it as another sign that the club should have invested in another centre back during the recent transfer window.

The Owls boss will be asked about Bernard’s wellbeing in his post-match press conference today, something we’ll report as soon as we get it, but he is likely to say that it’s too soon to know, with the former Manchester United man likely to be sent for tests to assess where he’s at.