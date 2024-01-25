Sheffield Wednesday FA Cup prediction made as pundit makes 'big trouble' claim

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup run will come to an end this week, predicts BBC pundit Chris Sutton. The Owls host Championship rivals Coventry City at Hillsborough on Friday night with a prize of a place in the fifth round of the competition up for grabs.

The two sides know each other well having met in the league last weekend, a game Coventry won 2-1 and Danny Röhl's side will be keen to rectify that result somewhat by seeing off the Sky Blues in the cup. Of course, Coventry are the form side heading into the tie, having gone 10 games unbeaten in all competitions and that's a run that has seen them rise into the Championship's top six.

Wednesday have struggled since their emphatic win over Hull City on New Year's Day, but anything can happen in the cup and they'll be confident of securing what would be seen as an upset.

Sutton, though, doubts they have what it takes to halt Coventry's run on Friday night and while he doesn't predict a Coventry win, he does tip the Midlands outfit to take the spot in the next round via a replay.

"These two sides only played each other last Saturday, when Coventry went to Hillsborough and won 2-1," Sutton, who believes Friday's clash will finish 1-1, said in his BBC predictions column.

"Sheffield Wednesday are in big trouble in the Championship relegation zone while Coventry, who lost in the play-off final last season, are in great form and in the top six. It might take a replay but I am going to back the Sky Blues to go through."

