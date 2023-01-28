Sheffield Wednesday are taking on Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup for a spot in the fifth round of the competition.

The Owls saw off Newcastle United in an impressive victory last time out, while the Cod Army pulled off a shock result of their own by beating Queens Park Rangers.

Moore has made two changes for Wednesday for this encounter, bringing Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks into the setup, with the pair replacing Lee Gregory and Michael Smith in the XI.

Other good news for Wednesday is the return of Barry Bannan and George Byers to the matchday squad - and Aden Flint is also there as he hopes for his second debut later this afternoon.

Wednesday XI:

Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Famewo, Hunt, Johnson, Adeniran, Vaulks, Windass, Wilks, Paterson.

Fleetwood XI: