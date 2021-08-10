The Scottish international had to leave the field in a neck brace on Saturday afternoon and if Darren Moore is to follow the necessary protocol, then that means the 26-year-old will be out while he recovers for the next few weeks.
According to the FA’s concussion guidelines, an adult player who has suffered with a concussion must go through an initial rest period of 14 days beginning at midnight on the day of the injury - which would rule Paterson out of the games against Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United - however it does say that after 24-28 hours rest the player can gradually reintroduce their normal activities of daily living.
We have gathered the best of today’s League One speculation below...
Charlton have reportedly matched Crewe Alexandra’s £500k fee for Charlie Kirk, however still face competition from Sheffield United for the winger. (Alan Nixon - reluctantnicko)
Ipswich Town are set to sign Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie after failing to hijack Portsmouth’s deal for Joe Morrell. The 30-year-old made 41 league starts last season. (East Anglian Daily Times)
Swansea are reportedly said to pay over £1 million to secure the signing of Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes. The midfielder is set to undergo a medical today. (TWTD)
Daniel Powell has signed for Barnet after he was released from Crewe Alexandra at the end of the season. Barnet have handed a two-year-deal to the experienced winger. (The 72)
Hayden Coulson has completed his move to Ipswich Town. Neil Warnock gave the switch the green light after originally wanting Coulson to stay due to injury worries. (Club website)
Wycombe Wanderers are expected to win the race for Morecambe’s Sam Lavelle. The 24-year-old played an important part in the Shrimps’ promotion to League One. (Alan Nixon - reluctantnicko)
Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly favourites to secure a loan move for Birmingham’s Sam Cosgrove. Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United have also expressed interest (Football League World).
Wigan Athletic have enquired about Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland. The forward has been attracting interest from various clubs including Ipswich Town, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers. (The 72)
Sheffield Wednesday have expressed interest in Dutchman Sylla Sow, who is a free agent after leaving RKC Waalwijk. The 24-year-old played 65 times for the club – picking up 22 goals. (The Star)
Richie Wellens has admitted it is unlikely there will be any new arrivals this week “unless clubs lower their asking prices of the contributions to the wages”. Wellens has been on the hunt for loan deals. (Doncaster Free Press)