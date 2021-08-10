The Scottish international had to leave the field in a neck brace on Saturday afternoon and if Darren Moore is to follow the necessary protocol, then that means the 26-year-old will be out while he recovers for the next few weeks.

According to the FA’s concussion guidelines, an adult player who has suffered with a concussion must go through an initial rest period of 14 days beginning at midnight on the day of the injury - which would rule Paterson out of the games against Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United - however it does say that after 24-28 hours rest the player can gradually reintroduce their normal activities of daily living.