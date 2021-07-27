Sheffield Wednesday eyeing double signing as Owls look to Lewis Wing and Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Both Lewis Wing of Middlesbrough and Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell have been linked with the Owls for some time now, and The Star understands that Wednesday are looking to try and get deals done that would see the duo make the move to S6 for the 2021/22 season.

Wing, 26, and Peacock-Farrell, 24, would be seen as major signings for Moore as he seeks to bolster his ranks for a tough League One campaign, especially given that they were playing in the Championship and Premier League respectively last season.

If the Owls were to get deals done for the pair then it’s thought that it would be on a loan basis given the fact that they remain under contract to their current clubs, and that SWFC are currently unable to pay transfer fees given their financial difficulties of late.

Lewis Wing is a player that Sheffield Wednesday are looking to try and sign.

Wednesday have already made four senior signings for far this window, with Dennis Adeniran, Mide Shodipo, Jaden Brown and Jack Hunt coming in, and they’re now hoping to try and make that six as the new season draws ever closer.

Moore and his side travel to Port Vale this evening for their final preseason friendly, with Josh Windass (hamstring) and Barry Bannan (back precaution) having been ruled out of the tie by the manager earlier today.