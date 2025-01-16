Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are exploring the installation of ‘safe standing’ facilities in three areas of the ground after safety advice from authorities.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The considerations, which were touched upon in the minutes of an Engagement Panel meeting released in November, would see up to 5,000 seats given specialist provision in areas of the ground that currently see persistent standing - namely in the westerly end of the North Stand, in areas of the Kop and in the upper tier of the West Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a fan forum held at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening, Owls general manager Alastair Wilson confirmed the club were looking to implement the changes to seating as they had been warned those areas of the stadium could be shut down due to the persistent standing of supporters. Safe standing provision allows supporters to choose whether to sit or stand in their seat and is increasingly common across football. Guidance has recommended its implementation would raise the safety levels for supporters in those parts of the ground.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Having discussed the plans with the Supporters Engagement Panel, club figures confirmed to The Star that continuing discussions would be taking place with Wednesday fan groups and with fan groups further afield. It’s understood the plans are estimated to cost somewhere in the region of £250,000. Should everything go to plan, it could be that the installations are in place before the start of the 2025/26 season.

Wilson also discussed an ongoing outreach programme with supporters to improve the atmosphere at Hillsborough and invited Wednesday supporters to approach the club with suggestions on how the matchday atmosphere can more regularly reach the heights of the ground at its loudest.