Sheffield Wednesday exploring six-figure safe standing investment after safety guidance
The considerations, which were touched upon in the minutes of an Engagement Panel meeting released in November, would see up to 5,000 seats given specialist provision in areas of the ground that currently see persistent standing - namely in the westerly end of the North Stand, in areas of the Kop and in the upper tier of the West Stand.
Speaking at a fan forum held at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening, Owls general manager Alastair Wilson confirmed the club were looking to implement the changes to seating as they had been warned those areas of the stadium could be shut down due to the persistent standing of supporters. Safe standing provision allows supporters to choose whether to sit or stand in their seat and is increasingly common across football. Guidance has recommended its implementation would raise the safety levels for supporters in those parts of the ground.
Having discussed the plans with the Supporters Engagement Panel, club figures confirmed to The Star that continuing discussions would be taking place with Wednesday fan groups and with fan groups further afield. It’s understood the plans are estimated to cost somewhere in the region of £250,000. Should everything go to plan, it could be that the installations are in place before the start of the 2025/26 season.
Wilson also discussed an ongoing outreach programme with supporters to improve the atmosphere at Hillsborough and invited Wednesday supporters to approach the club with suggestions on how the matchday atmosphere can more regularly reach the heights of the ground at its loudest.
