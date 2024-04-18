Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Sheffield Wednesday stare down the very real possibility of the outcome of their season going down to its very last day, a look round the changing room has filled those in it with cause for belief. The age of the squad this season has been 27 - the third-highest in the Championship behind Rotherham United (27.1) and West Brom (27.6) - and between them Wednesday players have experienced just about every end to a season they could imagine.

One point and two places back on safety, there’s no doubt that Wednesday head into the final three matches of their survival attempt as underdogs. But speaking ahead of the first of those hurdles at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, both manager Danny Röhl and Michael Smith spoke chest-out about the capability within the squad to handle the pressure of what’s to come.

What was not long ago spoken about as a concern in terms of squad age is - for the next three weeks at least - an advantage.

“You can't put a price on experience and we've got the core group of the squad who managed to get promoted last season still here,” said Smith, who has battled back from long periods out of favour to play an integral role in the latter stages of the campaign. “We've had a few lads in this situation before; myself and Icky recently in the Championship. There's Baz and Palms and it's nice having those lads who have been here a long, long time to get the message across what this club means for the local area and what it would mean to stay in this league.”

Consistency in performance levels - and in particular the ability to take chances - will have to improve a 1-1 draw with Stoke City last weekend that left a feeling of deflation post-match given the turning tide of results elsewhere. A home clash with West Brom follows the trip to Ewood Park before what could be yet another final day showdown at Sunderland.

Speaking on the football wisdom of his squad, Röhl said: “Every situation gives you a new experience. The biggest challenge this season was to come back after setbacks. We came back, back and back. We never give up.

