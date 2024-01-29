Sheffield Wednesday expecting Duncan McGuire answer after seven-figure offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old forward is hot property at the moment with a number of clubs in Europe keen to bring him on board, and The Star reported late last night that the Owls had submitted a final offer in order to try and get a deal done.

Danny Röhl is eager to add the United States international to his ranks in order to aid the club’s push for survival, and The Star understands that a seven-figure offer is currently being considered by City – and that they will let Wednesday know whether it has been accepted after they have met in Orlando today.

McGuire is currently in Cancun, Mexico, with his Lions teammates as they prepare for the season ahead, however – as previously reported – the striker has made it clear to the club that he wishes to move to England, rejecting the offer of a new contract in Florida.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers and Danish outfit, FC Midtjylland, are amongst the forward’s list of admirers, but Wednesday are hopeful of being granted permission to talk to him as soon as possible in order to try and finalise a move before the transfer window closes on February 1st at 11pm.