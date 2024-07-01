Sheffield Wednesday 'expected' to sign England youth international - reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday could be closing in on another signing, with reports suggesting that former Manchester United youngster, Charlie McNeill, is on his way.

The 20-year-old saw his contract with the Red Devils expire this summer, leaving him free to weigh up a number of options with regards to where he might end up next. There is plenty of interest in him, it would appear, however Manchester World have suggested that he’s Hillsborough bound.

Teams such as Lazio, Torino, LA Galaxy and Toronto have all been linked with the former Newport County and Stevenage loanee, but S6 is apparently the more likely option at this stage with McNeill ‘who feels working with Owls manager Danny Röhl will help with his long-term development’.

Wednesday already have five new signings through the door after Jamal Lowe completed his move at the weekend, while a sixth is believed to be on the way as Olaf Kobacki draws closer to completing a switch from Poland to bolster Röhl’s attack.

McNeill would be another exciting young addition should the move get finalised, with the England youth international having come up through the academies at both United and Manchester City - in 2022 he made his debut for the former in the UEFA Europa League.

He confirmed his departure from Old Trafford earlier in the summer with a statement that read, “My time has now come to an end at Manchester United and I would just like to say thank you to all the coaches, staff, fans and everyone involved at the club for the best four years ever, from joining the club to winning the FA Youth Cup to then making my first team debut as an 18-year-old which was my dream come true.