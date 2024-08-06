Sheffield Wednesday expected to complete signing of Ike Ugbo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have pushed on in their pursuit of major summer transfer target Ike Ugbo and look set to beat late interest from Sunderland, The Star understands.

Sheffield Wednesday are expected to complete the signing of Troyes striker Ike Ugbo, The Star understands, with sources suggesting that while it is not done as of late Tuesday evening, a permanent deal could be completed within the next 48 hours. Progress has been made this week and barring any hiccups - there have been issues that have had to be ironed out throughout the pursuit - the Canada international could become the Owls’ 10th senior signing of a busy summer window.

The Star revealed late last week that Sunderland had come in strong with a late bid to take the former Chelsea academy man, a report which was quickly confirmed in the North East by our sister paper the Sunderland Echo. Owls boss Danny Röhl suggested over the weekend that a ‘photo finish’ was possible over where Ugbo would end up, though it is believed there has been a quiet, long-standing confidence over the completion of the deal and that the 25-year-old would make a Hillsborough return.

Earlier interest had arrived from Stoke City and Birmingham City, but with Ugbo favouring the move to S6 both clubs moved on to alternative targets. The Star understands personal terms are agreed with the Röhl favourite and that things could move quickly.

If the transfer is to be completed by the end of the week, it remains to be seen to what extent Ugbo is ready to feature in the Owls’ Championship opener against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday. The forward has been training away from Troyes in recent weeks, though it is believed he has undertaken a separate training programme.

Having had a loan stint with Cardiff City scrapped, Ugbo arrived at Hillsborough in January and scored seven vital goals as Wednesday completed a mammoth survival effort last term.