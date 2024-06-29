Sheffield Wednesday expected to beat Derby County and Norwich City to Polish starlet transfer
The Owls have already moved to bring four new faces to S6 and are moving fast on the signing of free agent forward Jamal Lowe, who was spotted at Middlewood Road on Saturday morning ahead of a medical with the club. The need for further reinforcements ahead of the bulk of their pre-season programme has ben stressed repeatedly by manager Danny Röhl, with a number of positions being targeted ahead of a trip to St Georges Park on July 8.
Reports from Poland have since suggested Wednesday are set to sign Polish youth international Olaf Kobacki amid interest from Championship rivals Derby County and Norwich City. The Star understands these reports to be accurate and are expecting the talented 22-year-old - who is primarily a left-winger but can play as a number 10 or on the right - to join the club.
Kobacki currently plays at Polish second tier side Arka Gdynia and was the star performer as they missed out on automatic promotion to the Ekstraklasa on goal difference before losing out altogether in heartbreaking circumstances as Motor Lublin beat them with an injury time play-off final winner. The youngster tallied 16 goals and seven assists in his 37 appearances in all competitions.
He has experience of operating within Europe’s major leagues having made the switch from Lech Poznan to Serie A outfit Atalanta as a 16 year old in 2017. A strong record for Atalanta’s youth sides followed but Kobacki didn’t make his senior debut in Italy, moving back to his homeland with Arka initially on loan and then permanently in 2022. He has also played on loan at Miedź Legnica.